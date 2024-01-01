Who is iTT? Guess to win two VIP tickets for TT 2024 as part of Visit Isle of Man’s new campaign

Earlier this week, Visit Isle of Man launched its new marketing campaign, ‘The Isle of Man, There’s More To iTT’ to encourage bookings to the 2024 TT Races.



The central character of the campaign poses around the Island as an anonymous biker in a helmet, taking viewers on a humorous exploration of the Isle of Man and highlighting the diverse array of activities and attractions that can be enjoyed outside of the racing.



To date, the identity of the campaign’s character has remained anonymous, however visitors and residents are now invited to start guessing the person under the helmet for a chance to win two VIP Hospitality Experience tickets to the RST Superbike Race on Sunday 2 June, courtesy of the Department for Enterprise Motorsport Team.



Visit Isle of Man’s mysterious helmeted figure, comments:

'My first visit to the Isle of Man as a child, which also happened to be my first experience of motorcycle road racing, kick-started my passion for the sport. As a result, my career in the Isle of Man TT Races has accelerated my love for the Island, and the opportunity to partner with Visit Isle of Man on this new campaign and celebrate this place I get to call home for a few weeks every year was an opportunity I couldn't resist. 'With less than a month to go, I hope this new campaign revs up excitement for the TT Races and inspires visitors, old and new, to explore new parts of the Island, and participate in new activities, they may not have seen or done before. A personal highlight for me was swapping my motorbike for an aquabike and riding the waves in Port Erin Bay. As for my identity, you will just have to keep following along the Visit Isle of Man social media channels for hints and teasers!'

To enter the competition, visitors and residents will simply have to comment their guesses on Visit Isle of Man's social posts to be in with a chance of winning. The competition will close at 12 noon on Friday 10 May, with the anonymous character revealed soon after.