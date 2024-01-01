Chief Minister meets with senior figures in Jersey

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK is in Jersey to discuss issues of mutual interest through a series of meetings with Ministers and officials.

MONEYVAL assessments, financial services, housing, ports and gas are among the areas of focus, with Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK also travelling to the Channel Island to take part in discussions.

Led by Jersey Chief Minister Deputy Lyndon Farnham, the Isle of Man delegation is meeting with Ministers Ian Gorst, Elaine Millar and Sam Mézec to discuss a range of topics across their respective portfolios.

The Chief Minister commented:

“The Crown Dependencies enjoy a close and collaborative working relationship on a number of issues common to the islands, from regulatory questions in banking and digital, to practical challenges like how best to house those who call our respective islands their home. “Although we do stay in touch virtually, face-to-face meetings are invaluable for sharing information and experiences relating to the challenges we all face, discussing potential solutions, as well as cementing the warm relationship our Islands have long enjoyed.”

The Chief Minister’s visit to Jersey follows a further programme of engagement in Westminster earlier this week, where he met key UK contacts, including the Lord Chancellor Alex Chalk MP and Justice Minister Mike Freer MP, Labour MPs Steven Doughty and Dame Margaret Hodge, Chair of the House of Commons Justice Select Committee Sir Bob Neill MP, as well as the UK representatives of the Faroe Islands and Cayman Islands.