Notice of Intention to Remove - 2014 Act Companies

The Foreign Companies Act 2014

Notice of intention to remove Companies from the Register

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 17(3) of the Foreign Companies Act 2014, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the names of the under mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be removed from the Register.

005279F ERIC WRIGHT CIVIL ENGINEERING LIMITED

005995F Cardtronics UK Limited

006047F YTR LTD

006160F EGEBERG INTERNATIONAL AB

006187F SELHURST LTD

006327F AXA UK PENSION TRUSTEES LIMITED

This 29 March 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.