Notice of Intention to Remove - 2014 Act Companies

The Foreign Companies Act 2014
Notice of intention to remove Companies from the Register
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 17(3) of the Foreign Companies Act 2014, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the names of the under mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be removed from the Register.
- 005279F ERIC WRIGHT CIVIL ENGINEERING LIMITED
- 005995F Cardtronics UK Limited
- 006047F YTR LTD
- 006160F EGEBERG INTERNATIONAL AB
- 006187F SELHURST LTD
- 006327F AXA UK PENSION TRUSTEES LIMITED
This 29 March 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.