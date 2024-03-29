Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 004454V SWP INTERNATIONAL TRADING LIMITED
- 014808V SALBEI HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 016563V ARDBERRY2 LIMITED
- 018758V BECS Private Office Limited
- 019470V Terra Rossa Limited
- 019751V Atlant P.E Limited
This 29 March 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.