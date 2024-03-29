Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

046747C Amam Limited

065391C Selective Properties Limited

083555C Brooklands Property Developments Limited

096912C PETROLEUM INDUSTRY ENGINEERING OVERSEAS LIMITED

102404C BERRIE MILLAR & COX LIMITED

111117C CROWMARSH LIMITED

113292C BOLNEY LIMITED

121874C NANDERS LIMITED

123590C BOLSTERONE LIMITED

128622C CORAL RECORDINGS LIMITED

128681C POWERLINE COMPENSATION LIMITED

129429C KITLING LIMITED

129430C BBN PROPERTIES LIMITED

130528C RGM LIMITED

130605C STARDUST MANAGEMENT LIMITED

131203C DARENTBRIDGE LIMITED

131354C DANDARA SCOTLAND PROPERTIES LIMITED

132804C ALLIED SERVICES NEW HOMES SOUTH EAST LIMITED

134296C Elite Medical Limited

134436C Hunter Facilities Limited

136123C Husada and Paris Services Ltd

136564C Varam Technology Solutions Limited

This 29 March 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.