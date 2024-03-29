Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 046747C Amam Limited
- 065391C Selective Properties Limited
- 083555C Brooklands Property Developments Limited
- 096912C PETROLEUM INDUSTRY ENGINEERING OVERSEAS LIMITED
- 102404C BERRIE MILLAR & COX LIMITED
- 111117C CROWMARSH LIMITED
- 113292C BOLNEY LIMITED
- 121874C NANDERS LIMITED
- 123590C BOLSTERONE LIMITED
- 128622C CORAL RECORDINGS LIMITED
- 128681C POWERLINE COMPENSATION LIMITED
- 129429C KITLING LIMITED
- 129430C BBN PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 130528C RGM LIMITED
- 130605C STARDUST MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 131203C DARENTBRIDGE LIMITED
- 131354C DANDARA SCOTLAND PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 132804C ALLIED SERVICES NEW HOMES SOUTH EAST LIMITED
- 134296C Elite Medical Limited
- 134436C Hunter Facilities Limited
- 136123C Husada and Paris Services Ltd
- 136564C Varam Technology Solutions Limited
This 29 March 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.