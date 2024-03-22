Professor Brian Dolan ‘brings to life’ the TODAY programme for Manx Care staff

On Friday 22 March 2024, Professor Brian Dolan delivered a masterclass to 80 Manx Care staff on examining the TODAY model for change to apply to their own work areas.

The introduction of the workshop is designed to help participants think about their role and impact and how they can influence both care and the workplace for the better by learning the following:

TIME is the most important currency in healthcare. How to maximise time, minimise wasted time and prioritise patients’ time





Brian created the #endpjparalysis movement which aims to value patients’ time and help more people to live the richest, fullest lives possible by reducing immobility, muscle deconditioning, and dependency at the same time as protecting cognitive function, social interaction and dignity. One of the major impacts of the #EndPJparalysis campaign has been the focus on both the individual and the organisational impact of ‘staying in bed’.

Following the delivery of the TODAY programme, a campaign for Manx Care to be involved in the #endpjparalysis movement will be coordinated by the Experience and Engagement Team and Care, Quality and Safety Team to produce an audit for inpatients, including those under care of the community nurses, residential care homes and mental health inpatients. The audit will include key performance indicators to monitor the length of stay in inpatient settings, including metrics around deconditioning and survey results to assess if getting up and getting dressed has made a positive impact.

Manx Care’s Experience and Engagement Lead, Karen Maddox, said:

‘This was a brilliant day and we are so thankful to Professor Dolan for coming and sharing his knowledge and expertise with Manx Care. This has been a really interesting day, with lots of information about how we can work to improve patients and service users experience of Manx Care.’

Caption: Pictured from left to right are Professor Brian Dolan OBE and Paul Moore, Manx Care’s Executive Director of Nursing and Governance.