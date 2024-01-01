Liverpool City Council’s Claire McColgan CBE joins the Visit Isle of Man Board

Visit Isle of Man is pleased to welcome Claire McColgan of Liverpool City Council to their Non-Executive Board. Claire’s expansive background in destination making will prove invaluable to the Board and will assist in shaping the Visit Isle of Man Visitor Economy Strategy.

Claire is Director of Culture and Major Events at Liverpool City Council and is responsible for Culture Liverpool, Marketing Liverpool, Business Liverpool, City Halls, Cruise, Film Office and Tourist Information. She recently delivered an unparalleled Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine.

Additionally, Claire is a national and international advisor and speaker on best practice in Culture, acting for Arts Council England and Ireland, the British Council, Local Government Association and represented the UK in Thailand, Brazil and China. Claire was a Director on the Board of Derry/Londonderry for the inaugural City of Culture program and was chosen by Karen Bradley, then Secretary of State, as the UK expert for the 2022 European Capital of Culture competition. Claire delivered the Event Research Programme which opened the first night club, festival and business event following lockdown, for which she was awarded her CBE in 2023, and was Liverpool's lead on the Government Events Research Programme and was appointed Deputy Chair for UK City of Culture Competition 2025.

Ranald Caldwell, Non-Executive Chairman of Visit Isle of Man, commented: