Looking ahead to the visit of Her Majesty the Queen

The Isle of Man looks forward to welcoming Her Majesty the Queen this week.

The one-day visit, on Wednesday 20 March, will begin at Isle of Man Airport where Her Majesty will be met by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, Chief Constable Russ Foster and Captain of the Parish of Malew Peter Quayle.

The party will travel directly to Douglas City Hall, with a scheduled arrival time of 12:45pm, and be greeted by Mayor of Douglas Natalie Byron-Teare, Council Leader Claire Wells and Chief Officer Kathy Rice.

Entering the building, the door of the Council Chamber will be tapped to announce the arrival of the Queen, who will deliver a speech on behalf of His Majesty the King and present the Letters Patent conferring city status on the Borough of Douglas.

Moving back outside on to Ridgeway Street at around 1:15pm, Her Majesty will unveil a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion before meeting members of the public.

At 1:30pm the party will take the short drive to Government House in Onchan, where Her Majesty will be met by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK, Deputy Chief Minister Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly MLC and Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson MHK.

The Royal Anthem and Manx National Anthem will both be played prior to the Lieutenant Governor introducing representatives from a range of organisations, charities and community groups from across the Isle of Man.

These include: the Royal National Lifeboat Institution celebrating the organisation’s 200th anniversary, Civil Defence, Manx Bluetits swimming club, military veterans, Captains of the Parish and Isle of Man charities and organisations working in the fields of environmental protection and cancer care.

More than 100 children from nearby Onchan and Cronk-y-Berry schools will also be in attendance as well as Army Cadets from the combined forces on the Island.

The visit will conclude shortly after 3pm when Her Majesty will travel back to Isle of Man Airport.

Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer said:

‘I am delighted that Her Majesty the Queen is able to join us to confer city status on Douglas on behalf of The Lord of Mann. This will be a very special ceremony. It is also thrilling that Her Majesty will be able to meet Royal National Lifeboat Institution volunteers, during that organisation’s bicentenary celebration year. ‘In addition, Her Majesty will also have the opportunity to meet representatives from a wide range of Manx voluntary organisations and charities that are such a special part of our beautiful Island. Everyone is very much looking forward to Wednesday.’

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

‘The Manx community stores great pride in hosting occasions such as the Queen’s visit this week. I know many are looking forward to celebrating Douglas’s city status being recognised in such an auspicious manner, and that those attending Government House will present the Island’s culture, community and way of life with positivity and vigour.’

Mayor of Douglas Natalie Byron-Teare said:

‘These are exciting times and it will be a tremendous honour to welcome Her Majesty to Douglas. Wednesday will be a truly historic day to celebrate city status and, naturally, we are hoping for good weather and the chance for as many people as possible to greet Queen Camilla upon her arrival in the Island’s capital.’

Motorists should note that a range of road closures and restrictions will be place in Douglas city centre from 6am on Wednesday. Visit gov.im/roadwatch for full details.