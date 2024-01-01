Manx Care and Public Health launch catch-up campaign for missed MMR

Children and adults up to the age of 25 years are the target of a catch-up campaign for missed measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations. It comes as part of a drive to protect Island residents from becoming seriously unwell, as measles cases continue to rise in the UK.

All parents and carers of children aged 12 months to five years are being urged to make an appointment with their GP practice if their child has not received a first or second dose of the MMR vaccine. The MMR vaccine is given at 12 months and again at 3 years 4 months of age. You can check this information in your child’s Red Book





Children and young people aged six years to 25 years who are not fully protected are also eligible for the catch-up campaign. Eligible patients are encouraged to have an MMR vaccine at their GP surgery

Figures from the NHS UK* show that more than 3.4 million children under the age of 16 years are either unprotected or not fully protected and at risk from catching these serious and preventable diseases.

Interim Deputy Director of Public Health, Dr:

‘Toyin Amusan said: ‘Measles is a serious illness, with approximately one in five children having to be admitted to hospital if they contract the disease. Measles, mumps and rubella are not just childhood diseases and can be very serious at any age. They are highly contagious and can spread easily amongst unvaccinated people. 'It is important that you come forward and take advantage of these catch-up sessions. This will help contain any outbreaks of the disease and help minimise the risk of long-term effects of measles. The MMR vaccine is safe and effective and offers lifelong protection.’

A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Primary Care Network said:

‘Measles is a very serious illness and the rise in cases in the UK is concerning. Vaccination is the best way to protect vulnerable people on the Island.’

People can find out more about the different vaccines they should have and when by visiting the vaccinations page.



* The 3.4 million figure, based on NHS management data, is the number of children aged 12 months to 16 years in the groups the NHS is targeting with its catch-up campaign, who are eligible for either one or two doses of the MMR vaccine but have not yet received it. This figure was calculated at a single point in time and is subject to change as people become eligible and receive vaccinations.