Report into complaint under Government Code to be published

The Chief Minister will publish the report of an independent investigation he commissioned into complaints made under the Government Code against the Minister for Health and Social Care Lawrie Hooper MHK and Department Member Tanya August-Hanson MLC.

The complaints relate to interactions that took place between the Minister and the Health Services Consultative Committee.

The report will be published in accordance with the Freedom of Information Act and personal data that has been provided by witnesses will be redacted to protect their privacy.