Notice of Intention to Remove a Company - 1996 Act Companies

The Limited Liability Companies Act 1996

Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register

Pursuant to Section 11a(10)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to section 11(10) of the Limited Liability Companies Act 1996, that, at the expiration of two months from the date hereof, the names of the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause is shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register and such Companies dissolved.

000693L R M C ENTERPRISES LLC

000917L WOMAN LLC

001001L ANGTRAD LLC

This 12th day of March 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.