Notice of Intention to Remove - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006
Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register
Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.
- 007956V SANDOR MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 017560V CHAMOIS PROPERTY 1 LIMITED
- 017627V CAPRINE PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 019062V LISTING PARTNERS (BRITISH ISLES) LTD
- 019377V LISTING PARTNERS (EUROPE) LTD
- 020218V Mesh Group Limited
- 020495V Mmobuosi Holdings Limited
This 12 March 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.