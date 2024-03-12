Notice of Intention to Remove - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register

Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.

007956V SANDOR MANAGEMENT LIMITED

017560V CHAMOIS PROPERTY 1 LIMITED

017627V CAPRINE PROPERTIES LIMITED

019062V LISTING PARTNERS (BRITISH ISLES) LTD

019377V LISTING PARTNERS (EUROPE) LTD

020218V Mesh Group Limited

020495V Mmobuosi Holdings Limited

This 12 March 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.