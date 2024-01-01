Addiction recovery organisations celebrate 10-year partnership

Manx Care Non-Executive Director and CEO of SMART Recovery®, Dr Charlie Orton, visited the team at Motiv8 in Douglas last month to celebrate 10 years of partnership.

Motiv8 is a Manx registered charity, dedicated to providing support for anyone impacted by addiction here on the Isle of Man. Alongside Motiv8’s one-to-one counselling, they have a thriving group work programme – the SMART Recovery® Programme has been an integral part of Motiv8’s offering since September 2013.

UK SMART Recovery® is a registered charity that provides training in the delivery of a recovery programme that helps people to recover from any form of addiction. The SMART Recovery 4-point programme is based on proven scientific methods such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Motivational Interviewing and Rational Emotive Behavioural Therapy. The four points include building and maintaining motivation, coping with urges, managing thoughts, feelings and behaviours and living a balanced life.

Motiv8 has also recently launched its first SMART Recovery® Family & Friends group – this equips participants with the tools to support themselves, and encourages those whose loved ones are recovering from addiction to establish healthier relationships with them. During Charlie’s visit, the team also shared their aspirations to tailor the programme to gambling and gaming addiction, and are keen to work together to tackle stigma.

CEO of SMART Recovery® and Manx Care Non-Executive Director, Dr Orton, commented:

'It was a wonderful opportunity to be able to meet the team in person, and express my gratitude for all they do for the recovery community. It was also a chance for me to learn and understand more about the incredible work that the Motiv8 team does. 10 years is a fantastic milestone and it is great that we are able to collaborate to support those in need. I was blown away by the operational excellence of the team. They see the whole person and provide support ranging from counselling, hot food and a warm drink, to children’s toys, toiletries and creative classes, acupuncture and art/craft workshops.'

Thea Ozenturk, CEO of Motiv8, said:

'It was great to meet with Charlie and to learn about the new and exciting developments with SMART Recovery. We’ve seen many people recover by attending the groups and embracing the programme in their lives. When a person first walks into a group, the members make them feel totally at ease, and the stigma, shame and embarrassment melt away. The tools in the programme really work to change thinking and ultimately change lives.'

Addiction Professional and Groupwork Programme Lead at Motiv8, Louise McColgan, added:

'Motiv8 works closely with other initiatives such as the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS), who signpost people to us, where we deliver the best recovery support possible. The meeting between the two organisations was a great experience for all involved and we look forward to the future and helping more people.'

Nicola Browne, Fundraiser, commented:

'We are delighted to be looking to work with Dr Orton and UK SMART Recovery to develop tailored support for gambling addiction. 'Partnering with us in facilitating this, as well as the young person’s group support network, are key areas that are identified as needing development but of course they need funds. 'Every day our phone rings with new people reaching out and it is only through donations that we are able to offer free, confidential counselling with no waiting lists or prescriptive length of support.'

If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, please do not hesitate to contact the Motiv8 team on either 0808 1624 627 or via email at contact@motiv8.im.