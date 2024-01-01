Covid-19 Coronavirus

Refresh of political memberships of Government departments unveiled

Yesterday

Changes to the political memberships of Government departments have been agreed by the Council of Ministers, coming into effect today. 

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

'As we reach the halfway point of this administration, some Tynwald Members have expressed a desire to broaden their experience and contribute in other parts of Government.  

'The Council of Ministers has reflected on this and reviewed department memberships. Changes have been agreed, which will refresh the political line-up in departments and bring renewed energy as we continue our work to deliver Our Island Plan.  

'I believe it is important that Tynwald Members build a broad and rounded understanding of policy areas and public services.  Serving in departments and boards is a way for members to deepen their knowledge and make a valuable contribution to our Island community.  I am grateful to those who have stepped forward to serve.'

Dr Michelle Haywood MHK joins the Treasury, leaving her roles in the Department of Health and Social Care, the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, and the Department for Enterprise. 

Sarah Maltby MHK joins the Department of Education, Sport and Culture and the Department for Enterprise, leaving her role in the Treasury. 

In addition to changes in departments, Chris Thomas MHK will become the Vice Chair of the Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading, subject to the approval of Tynwald. 

The breakdown of departmental memberships is as follows:

Department Political Members
Cabinet Office

David Ashford MHK

Diane Kelsey MLC
Department of Education, Sport and Culture

Paul Craine MLC

Sarah Maltby MHK
Department for Enterprise

Ann Corlett MHK

Peter Greenhill MLC

Sarah Maltby MHK
Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture Tanya August-Hanson MLC
Department of Health and Social Care

Tanya August-Hanson MLC

Joney Faragher MHK
Department of Home Affairs

Rob Mercer MLC

John Wannenburgh MHK
Department of Infrastructure 

Dawn Kinnish MLC

Stu Peters MHK
The Treasury

Dr Michelle Haywood MHK

Bill Henderson MLC

Andrew Smith MHK

