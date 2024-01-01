Refresh of political memberships of Government departments unveiled

Changes to the political memberships of Government departments have been agreed by the Council of Ministers, coming into effect today.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

'As we reach the halfway point of this administration, some Tynwald Members have expressed a desire to broaden their experience and contribute in other parts of Government. 'The Council of Ministers has reflected on this and reviewed department memberships. Changes have been agreed, which will refresh the political line-up in departments and bring renewed energy as we continue our work to deliver Our Island Plan. 'I believe it is important that Tynwald Members build a broad and rounded understanding of policy areas and public services. Serving in departments and boards is a way for members to deepen their knowledge and make a valuable contribution to our Island community. I am grateful to those who have stepped forward to serve.'

Dr Michelle Haywood MHK joins the Treasury, leaving her roles in the Department of Health and Social Care, the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, and the Department for Enterprise.

Sarah Maltby MHK joins the Department of Education, Sport and Culture and the Department for Enterprise, leaving her role in the Treasury.

In addition to changes in departments, Chris Thomas MHK will become the Vice Chair of the Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading, subject to the approval of Tynwald.

The breakdown of departmental memberships is as follows: