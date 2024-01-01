Water Fluoridation Report laid before Tynwald

The Rapid Review Research Paper and Report: Water Fluoridation has been published on the Register of Business for laying before Tynwald.

The report comes as part of Tynwald approved recommendations for reducing tooth decay and dental caries in children in the Isle of Man. It includes conclusions and recommendations to satisfy Tynwald’s requirements.

It has been confirmed by the Council of Ministers that no policy position or further action on water fluoridation will be taken at this time.

Work continues to address the other recommendations and priorities in oral health, including:

The Smile of Mann supervised tooth brushing programme is continuing in early years settings, and has also been extended to local primary schools and Specialist Provision Centres





The Amalgamated Implementation Plan for the Dental Strategy and Oral Health Strategy for Children aged 0-11 years has been published and its progress will be reported on regularly





An epidemiological study to examine the teeth of five year old children is planned for April, which will give up to date information on the health of children’s teeth





Public Health is currently running a healthy home habits campaign to provide tips for the public to look after their teeth at home. Campaigns will continue to run throughout the year to help reduce tooth decay and caries for people of all ages.

Interim Director of Public Health Protection, Caryn Cox said:

‘We support the Government’s primary objective of investing in oral health care and improving oral health in the Isle of Man. This is a project that will require collaboration across government, and we have already begun to work together with Manx Care and the Department of Education, Sport and Culture in key areas including the re-launch and extension of the Smile of Mann supervised tooth brushing programme. ‘The water fluoridation research paper and report presents evidence from a range of sources to help identify any risks and benefits for the Island’s population. The evidence shows that fluoride, when used in appropriate amounts, is very effective in reducing tooth decay and dental caries. ‘Reflecting the four UK Chief Medical Officers 2021 statement on water fluoridation, “It should be seen as a complementary strategy, not a substitute for other effective methods of increasing fluoride use”. Brushing your teeth thoroughly with fluoride toothpaste is one of the most effective ways of preventing tooth decay, and is the focus of the Smile of Mann supervised toothbrushing programme.’

To find out more about our oral health improvement work, please visit Oral Health in the Isle of Man on the Government website.

The report and rapid review research paper have now been published on the Register of Business for Tynwald.

For more information on water fluoridation, visit the FAQ page.



The four UK Chief Medical Officers 2021 statement on water fluoridation can be found on the UK Government website.

