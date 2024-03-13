GP collaborative education session Wednesday 13 March 2024

Primary Care and Cancer Services are delighted to be collaborating on the GP education session taking place on Wednesday 13 March 2024.

Routine GP appointments will not be available from 1pm to 6pm on 13 March to allow for the session to take place.

All GP surgeries will remain open throughout that day, however the GPs will not be in their surgeries from 1pm. Practices will remain open and available for patients to make future appointments, order repeat prescriptions and for any other enquiries.

Provision has been made for any patient who is in need of urgent GP attention to be seen by an on-call GP in a similar way to out of hours cover. Any patient needing urgent attention should contact their usual GP practice in the first instance. Each surgery has the ability to refer patients who need to be seen by a GP that day to one of the on-call GPs.

MEDS (Manx Emergency Doctor Service) will be available from 6pm until midnight.

The education session is a fantastic opportunity for the two specialities to come together and build on existing knowledge, working collaboratively to ensure the best possible care for our patients and service users from the very beginning.

The care we provide on-Island is unique, therefore it is important that teams work, learn and share together. This session will enable us to ensure colleagues are kept up to date and well informed regarding Cancer Services on the Island, and how we link in to our tertiary centres in the UK.

Clinicians from a number of different Cancer sites along with the Cancer services team will be providing additional education and learning to the Island’s GPs, specifically relating to Cancer, solidifying our joint working relationship, and continuing our work striving to provide the best care to our patients.