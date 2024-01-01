Manx Care Friends and Family Test Survey will now be available to complete via text message

Manx Care is inviting those who have ‘opted in’ to text message reminder services to complete the Manx Care Friends and Family Test Survey by text.

A text with the link to the survey will be delivered 48 hours after an outpatient appointment within hospital settings, the community, mental health, social care, GP or any primary care or inpatient setting.

The Manx Care Friends and Family Test Survey was launched in August 2022 and is available for service users, carers and families to provide us with their feedback of their experiences by paper, QR code, leaflet, and Easy Read versions.

You can fill in the anonymous Manx Care Friends and Family Test Survey feedback form online.

Patients and service users are encouraged to provide feedback via the survey, as it will help the Island’s Health and Social Care Provider to shape services for the future. Furthermore, this will encourage changes and improvements, as well as sharing positive feedback with those that deliver care.

Almost 15,000 feedback surveys have been completed since the rollout, with 90% of respondents rating Manx Care services as ‘Good’ or ‘Very Good’.