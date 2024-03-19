Invitation to take part in our ‘In your Shoes’ Listening Event

Manx Care are inviting carers to share their experiences and help shape future standards of care for those living with dementia.

The first in a series of ‘In Your Shoes’ meetings will be held on the 19 March 2024 as part of an organisation-wide initiative which aims to improve the quality of every service user, carer and family member’s experience within the services Manx Care provides.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet nurses, doctors, leaders and other healthcare staff and tell them about their real life experiences face to face.

Karen Maddox, Experience and Engagement Lead, is encouraging people to come forward and speak openly about their experiences.

She said:

'For this first event, we are really keen to listen to the experience and views of carers, whether they have had a positive experience or whether they feel there is room for improvement. This is a genuine opportunity for carers to share their stories and to influence the future of local care.'

She added:

'We sincerely hope people would like to be part of these sessions; we need their help as it is only by listening and learning that we can improve and offer the right services, at the right time and in the right place. The ‘In Your Shoes’ sessions offer us this opportunity.'

The events will last about two hours each and will each involve up to 20 service users, carers, families and staff, discussing experiences individually and in groups and refreshments will be provided.

The first event is scheduled as follows:

Tuesday 19 March 2024

10am to 12 noon

Crossroads for Carers Charity Shop & Community Space,

11 Tynwald Street, Douglas

To book your place, please contact MCALS by email: mcals@gov.im or telephone +44 1624 642642 by 15 March 2024. Thank you.