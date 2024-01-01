Commonwealth Games athletes amongst Isle of Man Sport appointments

Two former Commonwealth Games athletes have been appointed to a Committee that helps Government support and invest in the development of Isle of Man sport.

Swimmer Dane Harrop and cyclist Laura Warren, who have both represented the island at the highest level, will serve the Isle of Man Sport Committee on four year terms.

John Lund, who has worked as a lecturer and learning mentor at Premier League football club Sheffield United, has also been appointed as IoM Sports’ Educational Representative.

Sarah Corlett, the Executive Chairman of Isle of Man Sport, said:

‘I’m really excited by the new look team we have now assembled and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve. ‘I am delighted to have the additional experience and knowledge that our newest members will bring as we continue to strive to improve not only the performance of our athletes, but encouraging the highest standards for governing bodies, coaches and officials .’

Isle of Man Sport is an independent forum for the promotion and development of sport and recreation on the island, which advises and assists Government to deliver its strategic objectives. As part of this, the IoM Sport Committee supports and offers expert advice to the Department of Education, Sport and Culture to achieve its goals.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘All three bring unique skills and expertise to the table and I am confident they will make an impact. Isle of Man Sport continue to be a key part in the delivery of the Government’s key objectives, and helping the Island's athletes, coaches and volunteers in fulfilling and achieving their sporting ambitions.'

The new members join Sarah Corlett, Stephen Cregeen, Tim Leeming, David Morgan, Andy Varnom and Sarah Vorster on the eight-strong Committee.