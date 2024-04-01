Changes to employment law in effect from 1 April 2024

Changes to employment legislation in the Isle of Man will come into force on 1 April 2024, as part of reforms to the Employment Act 2006.

The amendments will see the right to a written statement and itemised pay statement provided by employers extended to all workers, not just employees.

These reforms are based on feedback from a public consultation carried out in 2022, and form part of wider work being undertaken on employment legislation matters by the Department for Enterprise to ensure there is transparency and fairness in the workplace across the Isle of Man, aligning with a commitment in the Island Plan.

Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, said:

‘The changes being brought in from 1 April 2024 will mean that all workers will receive extended rights to essential employment particulars and detailed pay statements including those working under zero hour contracts, a move which aims to enhance transparency and fairness in the workplace. ‘Both employers and employees are encouraged to be aware of these upcoming changes and ensure that the necessary work is being completed before the law comes into force. ‘The amendments to the Employment Act 2006 are the first step in the Department’s plan to bring forward a number of reforms to employment legislation in the Isle of Man, ensuring the protection of the Island’s workforce and to enhance the Island’s appeal as a secure, vibrant and sustainable jurisdiction for everyone who chooses to live, work or do business here.’

Further information on the changes regarding written statements and itemised statements is available online.

The Department continues to progress further amendments to Employment Legislation with meaningful reforms to family rights, including shared parental leave, and whistleblowing currently moving through the Legislative Branches.