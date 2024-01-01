Patient Transfer office relocation

The Isle of Man Patient Transfer team will be moving to the Noble’s site this week. The move will take place on Wednesday 28 February and Thursday 29 February, and whilst the office will remain open to deal with any urgent enquiries or requests, we would ask that patients wait until Monday 4 March before contacting the office for anything that can wait until then.

The Patient Transfer public counter is currently based at Crookall House in Douglas; however, this location is no longer suitable and teams are gradually being relocated to allow for refurbishment of this building. The team, who arrange travel and accommodation for patients who are required to attend appointments/treatment in the UK, will be fully operational at Garaghyn Glass on the Noble’s site from Friday 1 March.

The move only affects those who attend in person to meet with the team, with opening hours remaining the same (9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm, Monday to Friday) and patients will still be able to contact the team by telephone (+44 1624 642673) or email (patient.transfers@gov.im) during these hours.

Garaghyn Glass is external to the hospital building, but is nearby (on the Noble’s site), meaning that the team will benefit from closer contact with clinicians, and access will be more direct for those patients attending the hospital.