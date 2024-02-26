Notice of Intention to Remove - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register

Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.

006932V ASGARD SERVICES LIMITED

007459V LARKHALL ENTERPRISES LIMITED

008596V NOLAN TRANSPORT HOLDINGS LIMITED

010502V PROSECCO LIMITED

010697V DIAMOND PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED

012912V AUGHTON LIMITED

016533V FORTUNE CONSOLIDATED HOLDINGS LIMITED

019841V R. Fisher Trading IOM Limited

This 26 February 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.