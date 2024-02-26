Notice of Intention to Remove - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006
Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register
Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.
- 006932V ASGARD SERVICES LIMITED
- 007459V LARKHALL ENTERPRISES LIMITED
- 008596V NOLAN TRANSPORT HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 010502V PROSECCO LIMITED
- 010697V DIAMOND PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 012912V AUGHTON LIMITED
- 016533V FORTUNE CONSOLIDATED HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 019841V R. Fisher Trading IOM Limited
This 26 February 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.