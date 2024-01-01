Ramsey District and Cottage Hospital get new resuscitation training equipment

New resuscitation training equipment has been procured and handed over to Ramsey District and Cottage Hospital (RDCH) by The Welfare Trustees on Friday 16 February.

Previously the Resuscitation Team would have to transport equipment back and forth from the Noble’s Hospital site for each of the regular training sessions and the audio-visual aids in RDCH were not fully compatible.

The up-to-date educational equipment cost £6,150 and included an Apple TV and two mannequins and will be a permanent fixture at RDCH. The education sessions cover life-saving techniques on how to perform CPR, use defibrillators and to stop people choking.

The Welfare Trustees were formed in 1954 and have always been involved in providing funding for all of the Hospital’s Departments, but more recently have helped to significantly expand the range of services provided by RDCH for all Island patients.

Andrew Kelsey, Chairman of The Welfare Trustees, highlighted why they chose to fund this project:

'The Trustees are very pleased to have been able to assist in purchasing this equipment as we regard it to have a ‘high multiplication factor’. This means that for a relatively small financial outlay, the returns are very considerable in terms of enhanced training and maintaining life- saving skills. The project is something of incalculable benefit and will be utilising equipment that will last many years.'

Manx Care’s Resuscitation Training Officer, Paul Ellis, added:

'It is fantastic that The RDCH Welfare Fund have chosen to alleviate our struggles. Having a setup permanently based at Noble’s and RDCH has many benefits. Not having to transport equipment back and forth reduces the risk of damage and wear and tear. Furthermore, having up-to-date equipment that is fully compatible enables myself to deliver training as clearly and efficiently as possible. We regularly run these sessions at both sites and it is vital, people could need resuscitation at any time in any place.'

The Trustees of the RDCH Welfare Fund rely entirely on the extraordinary generosity of those who donate or leave bequests, in order to be able to respond to the evolving and changing needs of the Hospital and the services it provides. If you would like more information, or to make a donation, please email rdchwf@manx.net.