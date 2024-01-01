A reminder to update your details on the Electoral Register

Isle of Man residents whose circumstances have changed are being reminded to update their information on the Electoral Register before 17 March.

Residents who have lived on the Island for at least a year and are aged 16 or over, are eligible to be registered.

Any changes, such as a new address or change of name, need to be reflected on the Electoral Register. The annual canvass helps to capture the information required to maintain an accurate record of people who are eligible to vote in elections. The correct information not being on the Electoral Register can also negatively affect credit ratings.

Like in previous years, no physical forms will be sent out, but updates can be submitted through the Online Services platform or emailed to elections@gov.im. Changes to personal information can be updated at any time of year, but the Electoral Register is issued every April.

More details about the electoral registration process and eligibility criteria are available on the Isle of Man Government website. For support or assistance, call the Electoral Registration Unit on 01624 685741.