Manx Care Awards 2024 Winners celebrate at zero cost event

Colleagues at Manx Care are celebrating after being recognised at the organisation's second formal award ceremony.

In total there were over 270 nominations from areas across Manx Care and from the community for the public vote, with 44 individuals and teams shortlisted for awards in recognition of their contribution to Manx Care, its patients and service users across the last year. The Care Awards event saw eleven individuals and teams receive prizes for their work across a broad range of categories.

Additionally, four members of Isle of Man Ambulance Service (IMAS) received Long Service Awards, three of which were presented by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor, Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer KCB DSO MBE.

Nearly one hundred and eighty guests attended the black tie event at The Empress Hotel in Douglas, which was only made possible thanks to the support of a number of corporate sponsors. The generosity of the sponsors meant that the whole event was delivered at zero cost to Manx Care.

Lady Philippa Lorimer MBE, the Minister for Health and Social Care, Hon. Lawrie Hooper MHK, the Worshipful the Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Mrs Natalie Byron-Teare and Consort Mr Andrew Teare were all in attendance.

Manx Care's Chief Executive, Teresa Cope, commented:

'I am delighted that we were able to deliver another successful formal event to all of the hardworking colleagues of Manx Care. Events like this really boost morale and it is a way for outstanding work to be recognised across the organisation. 'We are only able to hold this ceremony due to our sponsors and event contributors who I cannot thank enough. Their generosity means that this event does not cost one penny of tax-payers money, but also allows our incredible colleagues to have an evening to put themselves first.'

By category, the winners and runners up are:

The Tooms Building Contractors Ltd Award for Quality and Safety

Winner: Infection, Prevention and Control Team

Infection, Prevention and Control Team Highly commended: Hip Fracture MDT

The Synaptik Award for Championing Excellence and Innovation

Winner: Greg Manning

Greg Manning Highly commended: First Contact Physiotherapists

The Greenlight Television Award for Driving Integration of Care

Winner: Safeguarding Team

Safeguarding Team Highly commended: Primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Pathway

The Exceed Business Services Award for Championing Engagement and Inclusion

Winner: Dr Andy Davies

Dr Andy Davies Highly commended: Lee Derbyshire

The TopCare Nursing and Domiciliary Care Agency Award for Partnerships and Collaboration

Winner: Northern Primary Care Hub

Northern Primary Care Hub Highly commended: Community and Hospital Paediatric Team

The Best Energy Solutions Ltd Award for Health and Care Sustainability

Winner: Ward 4 Team

The Karsons Pharmacy Award for Unsung Hero (Clinical)

Winner: Christine Jeremiah – Theatres

Christine Jeremiah – Theatres Highly commended: Paul Hurst – Care, Quality and Safety

The Karsons Pharmacy Award for Unsung Hero (Non-Clinical)

Winner: The Mortuary Team

The Mortuary Team Highly commended: Billie Skelly – Ward Clerk

The Aston International Award for the Health and Care Professional of the Year

Winner: Mick Fleming and Dale Lowey

Mick Fleming and Dale Lowey Highly commended: Mrs Michele Moroney

The CEO Outstanding Achievement Award (sponsored by Ontex Healthcare UK)

Winner: Martyn Mackie

The Andrew Foster CBE Award (sponsored by Lloyds Bank International)

Winner: Children and Families Social Care Team

In addition, a number of companies contributed to the event, including:

BHW Print Group (Print sponsor)

Clinisys (welcome drinks sponsor)

The King’s Spa

Elaine’s Flowers

Agrimark

MannVend

KC Foods

H.W.C Commercial Catering Equipment

Floral Wishes

Finest.im

Alumni Global

Manx Care is extremely grateful for all of the external support provided by these organisations, thank you to everyone involved.