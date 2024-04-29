Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

002325V ANGLOGOLD PROSPECTS (EAST AFRICA) LIMITED

009876V CJM ADVOCATES LIMITED

014022V DOWNTOWN COPYRIGHT MANAGEMENT (IOM) LIMITED

014543V MAS THREE LIMITED

014644V Cowdale Limited

015925V Star Operations Limited

016505V Lynminster Limited

021368V Orme Holdings Limited

021400V Azom Investment Holdings Limited

This 29 April 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.