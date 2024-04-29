Covid-19 Coronavirus

Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

Monday, 29 April 2024

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

  • 002325V ANGLOGOLD PROSPECTS (EAST AFRICA) LIMITED
  • 009876V CJM ADVOCATES LIMITED
  • 014022V DOWNTOWN COPYRIGHT MANAGEMENT (IOM) LIMITED
  • 014543V MAS THREE LIMITED
  • 014644V Cowdale Limited
  • 015925V Star Operations Limited
  • 016505V Lynminster Limited
  • 021368V Orme Holdings Limited
  • 021400V Azom Investment Holdings Limited

This 29 April 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.

