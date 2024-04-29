Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 002325V ANGLOGOLD PROSPECTS (EAST AFRICA) LIMITED
- 009876V CJM ADVOCATES LIMITED
- 014022V DOWNTOWN COPYRIGHT MANAGEMENT (IOM) LIMITED
- 014543V MAS THREE LIMITED
- 014644V Cowdale Limited
- 015925V Star Operations Limited
- 016505V Lynminster Limited
- 021368V Orme Holdings Limited
- 021400V Azom Investment Holdings Limited
This 29 April 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.