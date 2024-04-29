Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

096399C PEBBLES LIMITED

105132C LYDIA LTD

112172C HAMPTON SERVICES LIMITED

130394C IOM ECO SOAP2WATER LIMITED

132682C Firebear & Me Limited

133374C JRM Holdings Limited

133380C JBE LIMITED

134966C CHANG SHENG LIMITED

135094C SWJ Gaming Consultants Limited

135130C KM 500 Limited

136448C Edwards & Co. Limited

This 29 April 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.