Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 096399C PEBBLES LIMITED
- 105132C LYDIA LTD
- 112172C HAMPTON SERVICES LIMITED
- 130394C IOM ECO SOAP2WATER LIMITED
- 132682C Firebear & Me Limited
- 133374C JRM Holdings Limited
- 133380C JBE LIMITED
- 134966C CHANG SHENG LIMITED
- 135094C SWJ Gaming Consultants Limited
- 135130C KM 500 Limited
- 136448C Edwards & Co. Limited
This 29 April 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.