Spotlight on Women’s Health event for professionals was a success

Manx Care hosted a 'Spotlight on Women’s Health' day last week, with a huge range of topics discussed including menopause, mental health, frailty, breast services, sexual health, gynaecological conditions, fertility, maternity and pregnancy loss, as well as plans for the Women’s Health Strategy on the Isle of Man.

The conference welcomed a number of guest speakers, including Kate Lancaster (CEO of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and Non-Executive Director for Manx Care), Professor Dame Lesley Regan (Women’s Health Ambassador and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Imperial College, London), Professor Marion Bain (The Women's Health Plan, Scottish Government), and colleagues from across Manx Care services.

Linda Thompson (Clinical Care Group Manager for Integrated Women, Children and Families Care Group) commented:

'The content of this conference was guided by recent feedback from women across the Island via the Women’s Health Strategy Survey, which indicated the areas that Manx Care needs to focus on as it develops and improves services. I’m so pleased we were able to come together on Friday to make progress in improving health outcomes for women on the Island.'

Ambassador for Isle of Man Women’s Health, Lady Lorimer MBE, introduced the first speakers, recognising that the conference demonstrated the importance of having a service where we hear, understand and listen to women.

As the Island prepares its Women’s Health Strategy for the years ahead, attendees were briefed by Professor Marion Bain on Scotland’s Women’s Health Plan, discussing their approaches to improving health outcomes for women, and how the Isle of Man can align with this.

Other talks included those from Professor Dame Lesley Regan (regarding health challenges for women, and the importance of innovation), Mrs Michele Moroney (whose presentation prioritised menopause as a major aspect of the Women’s Health Strategy), and Dr Ben Harman-Jones (regarding perinatal mental health, and collaboration across services), amongst others.

Key takeaways from the conference included the importance of education, joint working, and listening to patients/service users.

Linda Thompson continued: