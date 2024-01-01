Manx Care relaunches 'Daddy Baby Care' parent classes

Manx Care is pleased to announce it is relaunching 'Daddy Baby Care Parent Classes', which were previously suspended due to Covid-19.

The classes are for dads and those who identify as a dad to learn about parenting skills - their partner must be around 36 weeks pregnant when they attend, and they can book from when their partner is 32 weeks pregnant.

The first class will be on Tuesday 21 May from 6pm to 8pm. The classes run every month following the main 'Parentcraft' session, and are bookable via email – please contact daddybabycare@gov.im to secure your place.

This is a great opportunity for dads to prepare for the birth of their baby, and to feel more confident in the skills they will need in the coming months and years. We hope to see you there!