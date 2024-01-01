Isle of Man Welcome Centre moves to the Department for Enterprise

The Department for Enterprise has today announced the official move of the Isle of Man Welcome Centre from the Cabinet Office to the Visit Isle of Man Agency.

The Welcome Centre, originally known as Tourist Information, has been in existence since 2007 and was part of the tourism sector up until the dissolution of the Department of Community, Culture, and Leisure in 2014 when the Cabinet Office took on responsibility.

Located in the Sea Terminal building in Douglas, the Welcome Centre provides assistance for both residents and tourists, offering a wealth of valued services and information on local attractions, activities, events and more. By integrating its operations with the Deparment for Enterprise, the Visit Isle of Man Agency aims to further elevate the services of the Welcome Centre, aligning with the ten-year visitor economy strategy, ‘Our Island, Our Future’, to improve the visitor experience and promote the depth and breadth of what’s on offer for visitors exploring the Isle of Man.

Deborah Heather, CEO of Visit Isle of Man, commented:

‘Visitor Information Centres play an important part for discovery and promotion; they are gateways to fostering deep connections between visitors and the places they explore. The Welcome Centre is not only a valued asset for local residents but is also the primary front door for the Isle of Man’s visitor information. Bringing this important resource into our remit will allow the Agency to increasingly take more accountability for supporting both residents and the visitor experience to align with our commitment to destination stewardship.’

Sarah Maltby MHK, Political Member with responsibility for Tourism and Motorsport, added:

‘Planning for this transition has been ongoing for some time, and whilst the Visit Isle of Man Agency has always worked closely with the Welcome Centre, this move enables the team to join colleagues in the Department for Enterprise, who share many responsibilities and crucially a passion for providing an exemplary visitor experience. ‘After meeting with the experienced and knowledgeable Welcome Centre team I am confident that this partnership will align the priorities that look to secure the future of the Island’s thriving tourism landscape and reinforces the commitment to delivering and maintaining an enhanced Island for residents and visitors alike.’

The Welcome Centre team will continue to operate on a business as usual basis whilst the transition takes place in the coming months.