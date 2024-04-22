Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

005478V SUCCESSBUG LIMITED

007745V NEW WAVERLEY 12 LIMITED

010504V TULLOW CONGO LIMITED

011055V CAMASSIA LIMITED

013092V KING HOLDINGS LIMITED

017975V Domus Logistics VIII Limited

018701V PREMIERGAMING (IOM) LIMITED

019870V Eagle Limited

020120V Tyr Limited

This 22 April 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.