Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

Monday, 22 April 2024

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

  • 005478V SUCCESSBUG LIMITED
  • 007745V NEW WAVERLEY 12 LIMITED
  • 010504V TULLOW CONGO LIMITED
  • 011055V CAMASSIA LIMITED
  • 013092V KING HOLDINGS LIMITED
  • 017975V Domus Logistics VIII Limited
  • 018701V PREMIERGAMING (IOM) LIMITED
  • 019870V Eagle Limited
  • 020120V Tyr Limited

This 22 April 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.

