Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 031375C Knox Lasenby Limited
- 039825C Westhouse Investments Limited
- 066734C Offshore Corporate Services Limited
- 096082C Windmill Investments Limited
- 102948C Peel Properties Limited
- 117763C FUSCHIA SERVICES LIMITED
- 124444C PENTECH LIMITED
- 131499C Saas Network Limited
- 132938C RORWIL LIMITED
- 134998C Good Times Limited
- 135930C SHH Administration Limited
- 135931C SHH Personnel Limited
This 22 April 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.