Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

031375C Knox Lasenby Limited

039825C Westhouse Investments Limited

066734C Offshore Corporate Services Limited

096082C Windmill Investments Limited

102948C Peel Properties Limited

117763C FUSCHIA SERVICES LIMITED

124444C PENTECH LIMITED

131499C Saas Network Limited

132938C RORWIL LIMITED

134998C Good Times Limited

135930C SHH Administration Limited

135931C SHH Personnel Limited

This 22 April 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.