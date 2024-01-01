Public invited to learn more about Government priorities ahead of roadshows

The Isle of Man Government’s six priorities for the next year are being highlighted ahead of next week’s Council of Ministers roadshows.

The clear set of priorities, approved by Tynwald last month as part of the 2024-25 Island Plan Update, set out how the Government will deliver real and meaningful progress for the people of the Isle of Man.

They focus on the important issues of housing, better travel connectivity and sustainable energy, and recognise the increased need for financial discipline and immigration and border security.

Next week’s roadshows give people the opportunity to talk with ministers face to face about these national priorities and the Government’s plan.

Goals for the coming years include changes at the Island’s ports which will see increased security and improved data sharing with partners, to better tackle the organised crime.

There will also be a focus on increasing the number of homes occupied, progressing redevelopment of key brownfield sites and bringing forward ways to bring empty and derelict sites back into practical use.

All of the priorities and actions in the update continue the Government’s mission to make the Island a secure, vibrant and sustainable place for residents to live, work, do business and raise children.

The update also highlights meaningful achievements over the last year which have positively impacted the Island life. These include a reduction in some hospital waiting lists; the introduction of strengthened domestic abuse legislation; new sexual offences and obscene publications legislation; an improved reciprocal health arrangement with the UK and efforts to strengthen the law and regulation around to cover vaping and gas supply.

The ‘Listening to You’ events will take place at four locations across the Island.

Monday 22 April – Castle Rushen High School

Tuesday 23 April – Queen Elizabeth II High School

Wednesday 24 April – Ballakermeen High School

Thursday 25 April – Ramsey Grammar School

Doors open at 5:30pm, and each roadshow will run until 8pm at the latest. All of the venues are accessible, with car parking available on-site.

Visit the Island Plan website for more details and to book your free ticket.

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

'These priorities bring a new focus to our Island Plan and show the public where the Government’s attention will be focused over the next 12 months.

‘It is important that we listen and that’s what next week’s roadshows are all about. The Council of Ministers are keen to hear from the public and welcome the opportunity to discuss our economy and the delivery of public services.’