Application for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

008859V CLOSE ONE LIMITED

009350V M-EDIA AVIATION LIMITED

013164V LANE SQUARE MANAGEMENT LIMITED

017841V MOUNT PILATUS AVIATION SERVICES LTD

017842V MOUNT PILATUS AVIATION LTD

017972V EAT OUT LIMITED

019952V Engineered Holdings Limited

021287V Genipabu Aviation Limited

021546V DERISCAL LIMITED

This 19 April 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.