Application for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 008859V CLOSE ONE LIMITED
- 009350V M-EDIA AVIATION LIMITED
- 013164V LANE SQUARE MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 017841V MOUNT PILATUS AVIATION SERVICES LTD
- 017842V MOUNT PILATUS AVIATION LTD
- 017972V EAT OUT LIMITED
- 019952V Engineered Holdings Limited
- 021287V Genipabu Aviation Limited
- 021546V DERISCAL LIMITED
This 19 April 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.