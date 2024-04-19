Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

095232C BECKMANN ACQUISITIONS LIMITED

108312C LOUISE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

110463C RIVERWAY LIMITED

122033C DECIMAL CONSULTING LIMITED

123729C GREYNEY MOOAR FINE ARTS LIMITED

124673C PERSONAL CHOICE LIMITED

127941C SHUMBA TECH LIMITED

128795C 128795C Limited

129838C CADDS LIMITED

130294C VIA LTD

132108C ASSOCIATED MANAGEMENT ABILITIES LIMITED

132110C ACE CONTRACTOR SERVICES LIMITED

132269C PESCHIERA LIMITED

133288C THE REALM LIMITED

133966C BB Manx Holdings Limited

134900C ATOMIX LIMITED

135888C RJC Gaming Consultants Limited

136528C Unity Insurance Company (US) Limited

This 19 April 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.