Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 095232C BECKMANN ACQUISITIONS LIMITED
- 108312C LOUISE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 110463C RIVERWAY LIMITED
- 122033C DECIMAL CONSULTING LIMITED
- 123729C GREYNEY MOOAR FINE ARTS LIMITED
- 124673C PERSONAL CHOICE LIMITED
- 127941C SHUMBA TECH LIMITED
- 128795C 128795C Limited
- 129838C CADDS LIMITED
- 130294C VIA LTD
- 132108C ASSOCIATED MANAGEMENT ABILITIES LIMITED
- 132110C ACE CONTRACTOR SERVICES LIMITED
- 132269C PESCHIERA LIMITED
- 133288C THE REALM LIMITED
- 133966C BB Manx Holdings Limited
- 134900C ATOMIX LIMITED
- 135888C RJC Gaming Consultants Limited
- 136528C Unity Insurance Company (US) Limited
This 19 April 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.