A reminder for children taking part in dental survey next week

An oral health survey for five year olds begins next week.

The survey, ran by Public Health Isle of Man, will begin on 22 April and run until 3 May.

Parents or carers of children being asked to take part should have received a letter and consent form from their school. For those who agreed to take part, their child’s teeth will be checked in school.

This dental survey is not the same as a regular dental check-up, and should not be seen as a replacement. If the dental team find anything that needs to be examined further, they will get in touch by letter.

If your child is eligible to take part in the survey, please remember to complete the consent form and return it to your child’s school as soon as possible.

The letter and consent form can be obtained by visiting www.gov.im/oralhealth or by contacting your school.