Manx Care Historical Data Breach

Manx Care have written to 160 patients following the discovery of historic patient records in an ex staff member’s home in September 2023.

Whilst the records in question relate to patients seen between 2000 and 2014, Manx Care fully investigated the incident and reported it to the Information Commissioner.

The incident was investigated by Manx Care’s Care Quality & Safety Lead for Community & Primary Care, as well as our Information Governance Team. As previously mentioned, details of the breach - along with the findings of our investigation - were shared with the Isle of Man Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) thus ensuring compliance with the Data Protection Act 2018. Following consideration of the investigation report submitted by Manx Care the ICO advised they were content with the manner in which Manx Care reported and responded to the situation. As a result, the ICO closed their investigation in November 2023.

Manx Care have written out to the patients concerned to inform them of the incident, to apologise and to reassure them that we have investigated how this breach occurred in order to ensure that we have further strengthened the safeguards currently in place to mitigate against such a breach reoccurring in the future.