Treasury seeks specialist adviser for two committees

The Treasury is seeking to appoint a specialist adviser with broad commercial and financial experience and a clear understanding of the operating model and processes of the Isle of Man Government.

The successful candidate will become a member of two committees: the Strategic Assets and Capital Investment Committee, which advises Treasury on the capital programme; and the Investment Committee, whose role is to provide direction and oversight of £1.8 billion of externally invested reserves.

Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said:

'The work of both committees is crucial to work of the Isle of Man Government, through the development and delivery of capital schemes, and the successful investment of reserves vital to our fiscal resilience. I encourage people with the relevant experience to submit their application and assist in the delivery of Our Island Plan.'

Documents containing information relating to both committees along with details of the knowledge and skills required are available on the Public Appointments page of the Isle of Man Government website.

To apply or request further information, contact Gavin Leggate at:

The Treasury, Government Offices, Bucks Road, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 3PX, telephone: +44 1624 685584 or email: gavin.leggate@gov.im.

The closing date for applications is Sunday 5 May.