Response in respect of recent heroin overdose concerns issued by the police

Manx Care is aware of recent concerns via the Isle of Man Constabulary media information shared on the evening of Monday 15 April in respect of recent heroin overdoses.

Support is available at the Drug and Alcohol Team (DAT) for anyone who wishes to access treatment services in respect of their substance use.

DAT can be accessed via self-referral on +44 1624 617889 or by attending DAT, Reayrt Noa, Noble’s Hospital Site between the hours of 9am and 5pm. Alternatively, support can also be accessed through Motiv8 who can be contacted via Freephone on 08081 624627.

If you or someone you know is at risk of an opioid overdose, access to Naloxone (a life-saving medicine that temporarily reverses the effects of a heroin or other opioid overdose) is also available through DAT and partnership agency Motiv8.

The next Motiv8 drop-in being held where a kit can be issued is on Thursday 18 April 11am to 3pm at Café Laare, Lord Street, Douglas. Thereafter, drop-ins are every week 12 noon to 2pm at Motiv8, 90-92a Woodbourne Road, Douglas.

Key signs of a suspected overdose to look out for are:

Pinpoint pupils

Breathing problems – shallowed, slowed or stopped

Gurgling, snoring or choking sounds as they breathe

Changes in skin tone - pale and clammy

Blue lips or fingernails

Unresponsive to noise or touch

Loss of consciousness

In the event of a suspected overdose, please call emergency services via 999.