New Elizabeth Emblem to honour public servants killed in the line of duty

The UK Government has announced a new award for public servants, who are killed in the line of duty.

The Elizabeth Emblem, which is conferred by His Majesty The King, is a national form of recognition, which will be awarded to the next of kin of individuals have who lost their lives in the course of undertaking eligible public service. It has been agreed that the award is to be extended to eligible applicants in the Crown Dependencies and Devolved Administrations.

The award is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who have died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack. It should be noted that this recognition will be retrospective from 1948 to recognise historic deaths.

The design of the Emblem incorporates a rosemary wreath, a traditional symbol of remembrance, which surrounds the Tudor Crown. It is inscribed with ‘For A Life Given In Service’, and will have the name of the person for whom it is in memoriam inscribed on the reverse of the Emblem. It will include a pin to allow the award to be worn on clothing by the next of kin of the deceased.

His Excellency Sir John Lorimer, the Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man said

‘I would encourage families of those who have lost their lives in the course of public duty to apply for the Elizabeth Emblem, so that their loves ones can be recognised and commemorated’.

Eligible applicants on the Isle of Man should apply through the Chief of Staff at Government House at Hilary.Leece@gov.im or telephone: 01624 698389.