The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

013895V BRONTES MARINE LIMITED

018013V HHL Limited

018793V Gosforth Limited

019273V PS Intellectual Holdings Limited

020144V GT World Limited

This 16 April 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.