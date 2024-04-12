Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

014735V ANDREW BENTLEY ARCHITECT LIMITED

007816V ARTEC LIMITED

010673V PSL GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

011276V LOCH NEVIS LIMITED

012115V BLUE COVE LIMITED

019149V GOODMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

019799V Kopis Limited

019885V Shober Limited

This 12 April 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.