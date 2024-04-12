Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 014735V ANDREW BENTLEY ARCHITECT LIMITED
- 007816V ARTEC LIMITED
- 010673V PSL GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 011276V LOCH NEVIS LIMITED
- 012115V BLUE COVE LIMITED
- 019149V GOODMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 019799V Kopis Limited
- 019885V Shober Limited
This 12 April 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.