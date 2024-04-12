Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 088527C CENTRAL DRIVE LIMITED
- 123464C CFSL Limited
- 130939C OPTIMUM ELECTRICAL SERVICES LIMITED
- 133536C RE-ESTABLISHMENT LIMITED
- 134356C SNB Joinery Limited
- 135325C Thorncroft Services Limited
This 12 April 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.