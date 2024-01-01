Retirement of the Aviary Keeper at Noble’s Hospital On behalf of the Ballamona Association for Mental Health (BAMH)

In 1991 the Ballamona Hospital League of Friends funded the establishment of an aviary in the grounds of the hospital for the pleasure and enjoyment of patients, colleagues and visitors. The aviary was dedicated to the memory of Bert Wasley RMN, popular former Deputy Manager of Ballamona Hospital and Chairman of The League of Friends from 1970 to 1988.

The League of Friends has funded the maintenance of the building and equipment needed, together with all the associated running costs. From the outset Gary Brain, who was a colleague at the hospital at the time, took it upon himself to care for the birds in his own free time, a practice that continues to this day.

The League of Friends was disbanded when the Ballamona site became Noble’s Hospital, and the League of Friends subsequently became a charity, now known as The Ballamona Association for Mental Health (BAMH). This association provides help and support for people dealing with mental health issues in the community, within Noble’s Hospital and other Manx Care units around the Island. It also continues to fund the aviary which is still based in the same location within the Hospital grounds.

The birds within the aviary mainly consist of cockatiels, budgies and small tiger finches. Birds have often been donated for free when people have given up their own aviaries and under Gary’s guidance, some have also been bought in from time to time to provide new stock and avoid inbreeding.

The Trustees and Members of the association are grateful for the many years of wonderful service, dedication and care Gary has provided for the birds. Sadly, Gary has decided that the time has come for him to hand over to a younger, experienced individual who will have the same dedication to the role as he has shown himself over so many years.

The Ballamona Association for Mental Health is now actively seeking to find Gary’s successor. Whilst the role is undertaken on a voluntary basis, an attractive mileage allowance is on offer for the successful individual.

Anyone who is interested in the role should, in the first instance, contact the association secretary, Mrs Mary Maylott on +44 1624 675833 or email bamh@iom.com.