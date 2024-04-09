Notice of Intention to Remove - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register

Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.

008071V BOURDILLON LTD

016303V BLACKBET HOLDINGS LIMITED

016467V BETTY HOLDINGS LIMITED

017010V NJOKU HOLDINGS LIMITED

019018V Kodan Ltd

019349V Fifteen Holdings Limited

019350V Stable Foundry Holdings IOM Limited

This 9 April 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.