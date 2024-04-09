Notice of Intention to Remove - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006
Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register
Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.
- 008071V BOURDILLON LTD
- 016303V BLACKBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 016467V BETTY HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 017010V NJOKU HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 019018V Kodan Ltd
- 019349V Fifteen Holdings Limited
- 019350V Stable Foundry Holdings IOM Limited
This 9 April 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.