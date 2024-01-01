MCALS is recruiting volunteers! Information evening next week

The Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) is currently recruiting volunteers to join their team, and you’re invited!

MCALS is a confidential service operated by Manx Care, dedicated to driving positive change by listening to feedback and acting upon it. The service aims to improve patient and service user experiences by helping to sort problems out quickly, providing advice and pointing people in the right direction to get the help they need.

If you would enjoy helping and supporting people either in person at community drop-ins, over the phone or via email, this may be the role for you.

We’re hosting an information evening on Monday 15 April, for those who are interested in finding out more about this opportunity. Come along for a chat at Garaghyn Glass on the Noble’s Hospital site (behind the Ambulance Headquarters building and next to Occupational Health), between 5pm and 7pm on Monday – we can’t wait to see you!

Every day, hundreds of people access health and social care services across the Isle of Man either directly as a patient or service user, or indirectly as a relative or carer. They may have had a positive experience and want to share this feedback with Manx Care, but equally they may have concerns or queries, or feel that there are things the organisation could be doing better.

Similarly, members of the community may require advice and support from some of the professionals working within the Island's health and social care service, but aren't sure where to start looking for information or accessing what they need.

This is where the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) comes in! We work both in the community and over the phone/via email to ensure people are listened to and concerns are managed.

Roy and Neil are two recently recruited volunteers with MCALS, and they’re encouraging members of the public to get involved. Roy retired in 2008, and has a busy schedule with the Lions Club and working as a Walk and Talk leader, and chair based exercise instructor – he says that MCALS is very flexible and he can fit in his volunteer shifts when it works for him.

'It’s nice to know you’re doing something good for the people of the Island. We all need to use health and care services at some point, and we bring our experience from the ‘other side’ to this really friendly team.'

Neil, who enjoys holidays and staying fit (or trying to!), wanted to challenge himself, whilst at the same time giving people the opportunity to get the support they need.

He added:

'I’ve had experience of Manx Care as a carer and as a patient, and have experienced the good as well as the problems. I recently retired, and wanted to help people – this seemed like the perfect opportunity as MCALS are there to help.'

If you could spare just two hours per month to be part of this friendly, welcoming team, please get in touch on +44 1624 642642 or mcals@gov.im, or come along to our recruitment information evening on Monday 15 April from 5pm to 7pm.