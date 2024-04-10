Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) to temporarily reduce hours

During April – June 2024, Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) will be working on reduced staffing levels and subsequently have made a minor amendment to their telephone service hours and community drop-in sessions.

MCALS will be operating from 10am to 3pm, Monday to Friday (excluding Bank Holidays) during this period.



From May 2024, there will be a reduced presence in the community, however, there will still be pop-up drop-in events, which will be announced next month.

All emails sent outside of these hours, along with voice messages, will still be picked up the next working day.

MCALS have recently moved premises (to Garaghyn Glass, next to Occupational Health on the Noble’s site) with the aim to have a public counter facility in the summer, along with face-to-face and virtual appointments. At this new location, the team are able to offer a quiet room facility, which will help them when working with our third sector partners collaboratively, to offer a joined up approach to best support service users, carers and families.

April drop-in clinics

April 10 2024 - Peel Charity Shop from 11am till 1pm.

April 11 2024 - Jurby Health and Community Centre from 9:30am till 12 noon.

April 15 2024 - Noble's Foyer from 10am till 12 noon.

April 16 2024 - Onchan Library from 10am till 12 noon.

April 26 2024 - Henry Bloom Noble Library from 10am till 12 noon.