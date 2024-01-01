Listening to You: Public invited to meet the Ministers at roadshows

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK is inviting the public to come along and have their voices heard at a series of roadshows later this month.

Announcing the dates, the Chief Minister said:

'As we reach the half-way point of this administration we want to hear from the public and listen to what they have to say. 'One of the strengths of our Island community is that politicians are accessible. The roadshows – which are relatively informal – give the opportunity for people to speak face to face with ministers on a one to one basis over a cup of tea. This will be followed by a panel session, with the Council of Ministers answering questions from the audience.'

The Chief Minister continued:

'It’s important we listen – and that is certainly the focus of these roadshows – but they also give us an opportunity to demonstrate the progress we are making in delivering on Government’s objectives and how these are being refined and reprioritised over the next twelve months. 'I offer a sincere and open invitation to everyone on our Island – including our young people – to come along and have their say.'



Members of the public can attend any of the roadshows, which will be held in Castletown, Peel, Douglas and Ramsey:

South: Monday 22 April – Castle Rushen High School

West: Tuesday 23 April – Queen Elizabeth II High School

East: Wednesday 24 April – Ballakermeen High School

North: Thursday 25 April – Ramsey Grammar School

Doors open at 5:30pm, with opportunities to meet with ministers, before concluding with a 45 minutes question and answer session. Each roadshow will run until 8pm at the latest. All of the venues are accessible, with car parking available on-site.

More information about the venues can be found on the roadshow webpage.



To help gauge numbers, the public are encouraged to register their attendance in advance on Eventbrite, although anyone is welcome to turn up on the day and register on arrival.