Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

041262C Maybush Investments Limited

088477C MISCOE ENTERPRISES LIMITED

105721C GOLDENSHIRE LIMITED

126455C TIGER TIM PROPERTIES LIMITED

127502C MRVH LTD

131179C MAPP LIMITED

131267C QUAYSIDE CONTRACTING LIMITED

133497C T D TRADING LIMITED

135091C Sea and Sky Limited

This 8 April 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.