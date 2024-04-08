Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 041262C Maybush Investments Limited
- 088477C MISCOE ENTERPRISES LIMITED
- 105721C GOLDENSHIRE LIMITED
- 126455C TIGER TIM PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 127502C MRVH LTD
- 131179C MAPP LIMITED
- 131267C QUAYSIDE CONTRACTING LIMITED
- 133497C T D TRADING LIMITED
- 135091C Sea and Sky Limited
This 8 April 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.