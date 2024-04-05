Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 010442C Westmere Services Limited
- 081166C West Voyage Reefer Company Limited
- 099251C BARNAGORE LIMITED
- 115772C BARKHILL LIMITED
- 116045C LEVINSKY LIMITED
- 118031C PAVO LIMITED
- 123589C PIERCEFIELD LIMITED
- 130212C ZIANI MARINE LIMITED
- 130538C T2 Limited
- 131314C STEP ONE LIMITED
- 131858C KNOX HOLDING LIMITED
- 132290C PERCEPTION LIMITED
- 132778C DRONE SERVICES LIMITED
- 134146C QUANTUM SECRETARIES LIMITED
- 134901C Timmsy Art Limited
- 136058C Due East Limited
This 5 April 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.