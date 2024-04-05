Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

010442C Westmere Services Limited

081166C West Voyage Reefer Company Limited

099251C BARNAGORE LIMITED

115772C BARKHILL LIMITED

116045C LEVINSKY LIMITED

118031C PAVO LIMITED

123589C PIERCEFIELD LIMITED

130212C ZIANI MARINE LIMITED

130538C T2 Limited

131314C STEP ONE LIMITED

131858C KNOX HOLDING LIMITED

132290C PERCEPTION LIMITED

132778C DRONE SERVICES LIMITED

134146C QUANTUM SECRETARIES LIMITED

134901C Timmsy Art Limited

136058C Due East Limited

This 5 April 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.